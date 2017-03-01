Actually, Harley-Davidson doesn't pay...

Actually, Harley-Davidson doesn't pay India's 100% motorcycle tariff

That's because India is the only country with a 100% tariff on motorcycles, and Harley happens to have its own factory in India. So none of the motorcycles it sells there are considered imports, and thus none are subject to the tax.

