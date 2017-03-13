A history of Trump's relationship with Detroit's 'Big Three' automakers
President Donald Trump is returning to Michigan for the first time since his inauguration to address members of the automotive industry. Although he's expressed a willingness to work with Michigan's auto companies to bring manufacturing jobs back to the state, he's been critical of the Big Three in the past.
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
