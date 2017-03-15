700 laid-off GM workers will get their jobs back
But that's exactly what just happened to 700 General Motors workers who were laid off earlier this month when the automaker cut 1,100 jobs. The automaker said Wednesday that it is adding 500 jobs back to its Lansing Delta Township plant in 2018.
