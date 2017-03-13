2017 Indian FTR750 flat track racing bike - RM222,575,...
Indian Motorcycle seems to be serious about taking the fight to that other American bike brand, and has now issued a race-only customer edition of its FTR750 flat tracker race bike at a price of USD 50,000 . With Indian Motorcycle's "Wrecking Crew" race team campaigning the FTR750 on flat tracks in the US for 2017, customers were clamouring for a customer edition of the bike, though this is not, perhaps, quite what they wanted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paul Tan's Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC