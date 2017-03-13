2017 Indian FTR750 flat track racing ...

2017 Indian FTR750 flat track racing bike - RM222,575,...

Indian Motorcycle seems to be serious about taking the fight to that other American bike brand, and has now issued a race-only customer edition of its FTR750 flat tracker race bike at a price of USD 50,000 . With Indian Motorcycle's "Wrecking Crew" race team campaigning the FTR750 on flat tracks in the US for 2017, customers were clamouring for a customer edition of the bike, though this is not, perhaps, quite what they wanted.

Chicago, IL

