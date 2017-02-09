Why Trump's plan to tax cars built in Mexico is un-American...
Both Ford and General Motors have endured attacks from Trump about their operations in Mexico, where automakers from around the world have established factories to export vehicles to both the US and other markets. Trump wants a build-it-here-sell-it-here approach because he stands to benefit from hiring and manufacturing in battleground states such as Ohio as well as in Michigan, a state he unexpectedly carried in the election.
