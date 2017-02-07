Why Harley-Davidson Can't Benefit From Victory's Demise
Although it means there will be one less American-made motorcycle on the market, which ought to bolster the made-in-America motorcycle king, its rival's move to focus instead on its fabulously successful Indian Motorcycle nameplate means Harley is going to have an even harder time selling its bikes. Few would argue Polaris didn't make the right move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 1
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan 30
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan 27
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan 24
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC