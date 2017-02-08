VW mulls steps against Piech over diesel claims against board

Feb 8 Volkswagen said it was weighing steps against ex-Chairman Ferdinand Piech after media reports that Piech had accused supervisory board members of inaction after learning of VW's diesel emissions cheating in the United States. "The supervisory board of Volkswagen AG emphatically repudiates the assertions made by Ferdinand Piech as reported recently in the media," VW's supervisory board said in a statement on Wednesday.

