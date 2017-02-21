VW makes $5.4 billion profit in 2016, limits executive pay
Volkswagen bounced back into the black in 2016 after suffering a loss the previous year due to the diesel emissions scandal, according to figures released by the German automaker Friday. The company reported a net profit attributable to Volkswagen AG shareholders of 5.1 billion euros last year compared with a net loss of almost 1.6 billion euros in 2015.
