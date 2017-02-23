VW exec faces arraignment in diesel scandal
VW exec faces arraignment in diesel scandal A Volkswagen executive who has been charged with conspiracy for his role in the scandal Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mahuNJ A handout photo made available by the Volkswagen Group of America media center on 09 January 2017 shows German Oliver Schmidt, General Manager, Engineering and Environmental Office of the Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., speaking at the Center for Automotive Research Management Briefing Seminars in Traverse City, Mich., in 2014 DETROIT -- A Volkswagen executive who has been charged with conspiracy for his role in the German automotive company's diesel emissions scandal is scheduled to appear Thursday in U.S.District Court here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 8
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan 30
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan 27
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan 24
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC