Trane closure in Arkansas means manufacturing boost for East Texas city
Ingersoll Rand, the company that owns Trane, says it is closing a plant in Fort Smith, Arkansas and will shift manufacturing responsibilities from that plant to several other cities including Tyler. Today we spoke with Tom Mullins with the Tyler Economic Development Council about what the move could mean for future growth in the city.
