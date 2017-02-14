Toyota hopes revamped plug-in sells better than first model

A visitor takes a photo of a Toyota new Prius PHV plug-in hybrid during a press conference rolling out the new Prius PHV plug-in hybrid in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Toyota has revamped its plug-in hybrid with a longer cruise range and quicker charging, including from a regular home plug, hoping it will sell better than the first model from five years ago that officials acknowledged had flopped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.