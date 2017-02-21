Toyota Delivers Fuel Cell Bus to Tokyo Metropolitan Government
Toyota Motor Corporation delivered the first fuel cell bus sold under the Toyota brand to the Bureau of Transportation of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. This FC bus will be put into operation as a Toei route bus in March along with a second bus that is scheduled for delivery in the same month.
