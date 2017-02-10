Toyota building real-life Tonka truck

Toyota Australia teased its life-sized Tonka Hilux with this vehicle used as a "pace car" for speedway events in Sydney in late 2016. The Japanese brand has confirmed it is building a real-life Tonka truck based on its top-selling HiLux to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the foundation of the Toyota Motor Corporation and the 70th birthday for Tonka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.