The Democrats fighting the legal battles against Trump

JULY 19: New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks as Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey looks on during a press conference at the office of the New York Attorney General, July 19, 2016 in New York City. They announced lawsuits against Volkswagen AG and its affiliates Audi AG and Porsche AG for their sale of diesel vehicles that were outfitted with illegal 'defeat devices' that concealed illegal amounts of emissions and the subsequent cover-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.