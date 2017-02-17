Tata Tiago petrol AMT new details leaked - Launch soon
With Tiago's popularity on the rise , thanks to attractive design, innovative features and unbeatable price, Tata Motors is getting ready to launch a new variant of their new small car, an AMT variant. Spied on test earlier, Tata Tiago AMT will be offered only with the petrol engine option.
