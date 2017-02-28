Takata's $1 Billion Guilty Plea, Settlement with U.S. Includes Victims' Fund
Japan's Takata Corp. removed a major obstacle to its potential sale or restructuring, pleading guilty on Monday in a U.S. federal court to a felony charge as part of a $1 billion settlement that included compensation funds for automakers and victims of its faulty airbag inflators. U.S. District Court Judge George Steeh approved the previously agreed settlement , despite objections from lawyers for victims of Takata inflator explosions that the criminal settlement identified automakers as victims of fraudulent activity.
