Takata pleads guilty, will pay $1B in...

Takata pleads guilty, will pay $1B in airbag case

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Japanese automotive supplier Takata Corp. pleaded guilty to criminal wrongdoing and agreed to pay $1 billion in penalties for providing misleading testing reports to auto makers on rupture-prone air bags installed in millions of vehicles. Takata pleaded guilty to one count of criminal wire fraud in a Detroit federal court Monday, settling a U.S. Justice Department probe of the company's mishandling of air bags that risked exploding and spraying shrapnel in vehicle cabins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Sat CTguy1955 559
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) Feb 22 Raj Chanani 1,274
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Feb 8 ArtOfTheSteal 4
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan 30 bonk 1
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Jan '17 USS LIBERTY 22
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm... Jan '17 sneaky eh 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC