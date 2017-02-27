Takata pleads guilty, will pay $1B in airbag case
Japanese automotive supplier Takata Corp. pleaded guilty to criminal wrongdoing and agreed to pay $1 billion in penalties for providing misleading testing reports to auto makers on rupture-prone air bags installed in millions of vehicles. Takata pleaded guilty to one count of criminal wire fraud in a Detroit federal court Monday, settling a U.S. Justice Department probe of the company's mishandling of air bags that risked exploding and spraying shrapnel in vehicle cabins.
