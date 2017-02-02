Strong Asian Sales Drove Guidance-Beating Results for Autoliv Inc.
Asian business had its best quarter ever, with sales driving over the $1 billion mark during the quarter thanks to a 15% jump in light vehicle production in China. Those results pushed the auto safety product makers' results slightly ahead of its guidance, though earnings did fall year over year due to weaker margins.
