State Street Corp Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc.
State Street Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,928,092 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 95,047 shares during the period.
