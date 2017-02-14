Richard Truett: Building a business c...

Richard Truett: Building a business case for GM's fuel cells

Read more: Automotive News

Though General Motors has been beaten to the market with hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles -- Toyota, Honda and Hyundai are marketing them now in California -- GM has a shot at being a leader in another and more important way: the first to make a profit selling them. GM and Honda recently updated journalists and analysts on their joint fuel cell development efforts.

