Richard Truett: Building a business case for GM's fuel cells
Though General Motors has been beaten to the market with hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles -- Toyota, Honda and Hyundai are marketing them now in California -- GM has a shot at being a leader in another and more important way: the first to make a profit selling them. GM and Honda recently updated journalists and analysts on their joint fuel cell development efforts.
