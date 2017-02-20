Relics of Ingersoll Rand: A bird's-ey...

Relics of Ingersoll Rand: A bird's-eye view

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

Before it was called Phillipsburg Commerce Park, the tract off Route 22 was home to Ingersoll Rand -- a giant of Warren County and the town's biggest employer for decades. The heavy manufacturer of pumps, drills, rock compressors and steam condensers employed thousands over the years -- about 4,500 at its mid 20th century peak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Wed Dee Dee Dee 2
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan 30 bonk 1
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Jan 27 USS LIBERTY 22
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm... Jan 24 sneaky eh 1
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan 23 Cheeks 540
News Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja... Jan 12 Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC