PSA Peugeot Citroen profits up as it eyes buy of GM's Opel

French carmaker PSA Group saw its profits jump last year and is giving dividends for the first time since 2011, burnishing its image as it weighs a buyout of General Motors' money-losing European operations. While revenues last year were largely stable, PSA'a 2016 financial results Thursday reflected the company's marked recovery since a bailout by Chinese investors and the French state three years ago.

