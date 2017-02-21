PSA Peugeot Citroen profits up as it eyes buy of GM's Opel
French carmaker PSA Group saw its profits jump last year and is giving dividends for the first time since 2011, burnishing its image as it weighs a buyout of General Motors' money-losing European operations. While revenues last year were largely stable, PSA'a 2016 financial results Thursday reflected the company's marked recovery since a bailout by Chinese investors and the French state three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 8
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan 30
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan 27
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan 24
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC