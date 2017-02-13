Peugeot buys iconic Indian car brand
French car manufacturer Peugeot has bought India's most iconic car brand from its maker Hindustan Motors in a deal that signifies the passing of an era in India's motoring history. Over the weekend, the C.K. Birla Group that owns Hindustan Motors said it had signed an agreement with Peugeot SA to sell the Ambassador for 800 million rupees .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 8
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan 30
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan 27
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan 24
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan '17
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC