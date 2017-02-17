Not again. Rajiv Bajaj blasts auto industry for wanting to defer BSIV roll-out
Environment Pollution Control Authority had announced in October 2016 that sale or registration of pre-BSIV vehicles would not be allowed from April 1, 2017. Bajaj Auto Limited had initiated the process well in advance and has been manufacturing BSIV compliant vehicles since last October 2016.
