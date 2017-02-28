Nissan Could Face $620 Million Brexit...

Nissan Could Face $620 Million Brexit Toll, Senior VP Says

Nissan Motor Co. could face a 500 million-pound hit to profit should the U.K. fall back on World Trade Organization rules after two years of divorce negotiations with the European Union, the first time the automaker has put an estimate on Brexit-related costs.

