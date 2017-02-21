Nissan appoints Hiroto Saikawa as CEO
Feb 22 Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday it has appointed the company's co-chief executive officer, Hiroto Saikawa, as Nissan's chief executive, effective April 1. Carlos Ghosn, chairman of the board and CEO, will continue to serve as chairman, the company said in a statement. Ghosn will seek a renewal of his mandate at the company's general shareholders meeting in June, the company said.
