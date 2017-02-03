NCLAT rejects Cyrus Mistry's plea against Tata Sons' EGM on Feb 6
Two investment firms backed by the Mistry family has moved the NCLAT through their law firm 'Jaitley and Bakshi'. National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Friday quashed a set of petitions filed by ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry against the shareholder meeting called by the Tata Group holding company on Monday to seek his removal.
