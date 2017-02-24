Magna Says Rise in Protectionism May Have - Material' Impact

Magna Says Rise in Protectionism May ...

Magna International Inc. , Canada's biggest car parts maker, warned that the rise in global protectionism could have a "material" impact on results and that any U.S. border tax would likely be negative for the auto sector. "The automobile industry is a highly globalized industry which is currently dependent on open borders and the free movement of goods," Magna said in its earnings statement Friday.

