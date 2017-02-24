Magna Says Rise in Protectionism May Have - Material' Impact
Magna International Inc. , Canada's biggest car parts maker, warned that the rise in global protectionism could have a "material" impact on results and that any U.S. border tax would likely be negative for the auto sector. "The automobile industry is a highly globalized industry which is currently dependent on open borders and the free movement of goods," Magna said in its earnings statement Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 8
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan 30
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan 27
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan '17
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC