Lexus most dependable brand for 6th straight year, J.D. Power says
Dave Sargent: The auto industry is getting "better and better" at preventing problems in traditional areas, such as suspension problems or mechanical issues, Lexus and Porsche are the most dependable brands after three years of vehicle ownership, while Toyota leads non-premium labels, according to a J.D. Power study. It is the sixth consecutive year that Lexus topped J.D. Power's annual U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, released Wednesday.
