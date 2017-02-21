Key Safety, Takata aim to reach deal by end of March, source says
Key Safety Systems Inc. is expected to sign a definitive agreement to acquire troubled Japanese auto supplier Takata Corp. by the end of March, according to a person close to the negotiations speaking on condition of anonymity. The two companies continue to engage in due diligence, the source said, but are getting closer to an agreement that would allow the Chinese-owned airbag and seatbelt supplier to swallow Takata, creating a roughly $8 billion-a-year safety company.
