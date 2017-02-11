Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank
Comerica Bank lowered its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 275,283 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,397 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 8
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan 30
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan 27
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan 24
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC