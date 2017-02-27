Japan's auto output rises in Jan for 3rd straight month
The combined domestic production of eight major Japanese automakers in January increased 4.2% from a year earlier to 725,044 vehicles, up for the third consecutive month, due in part to solid sales of new models, data showed on Monday. Nissan Motor Co's output in January jumped 48.1% from the year before to 96,909 vehicles on upbeat sales of its revamped Note subcompact and Serena minivan.
