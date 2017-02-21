Japanese Nissan executive tapped to replace Ghosn as CEO
Carlos Ghosn, who leads Nissan and Renault, has tapped Hiroto Saikawa, a veteran Japanese executive at Nissan, to replace him as chief executive at the Japanese automaker, although Ghosn will stay on as chairman. Nissan Motor Co., based in Yokohama, made the announcement in a statement Thursday.
