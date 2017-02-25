Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, ...

Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) EVP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

15 hrs ago

Patrick Industries, Inc. EVP Jeff Rodino sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $56,007.00.

Chicago, IL

