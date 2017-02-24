Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (IR) Sha...

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (IR) Shares Sold by Cantab Capital Partners LLP

Cantab Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period.

