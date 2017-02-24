Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (IR) Shares Sold by Cantab Capital Partners LLP
Cantab Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 8
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan 30
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan 27
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan '17
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC