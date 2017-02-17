How Ford found a recipe for profits in Europe
If the world's third-largest automaker fails to unload its Opel/vauxhall division on PSA Group, it could look to its Detroit rival Ford Motor for an example of how to right the ship. But then Alan Mulally, the company's former CEO, implemented an aggressive restructuring plan that included shuttering three manufacturing plants, slashing thousands of jobs and reinvigorating Ford's product lineup with new and freshened vehicles, including performance and luxury variants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 8
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan 30
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan 27
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan 24
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan '17
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC