Honda's Mendel to retire April 1; Conrad to take on Acura
John Mendel, an auto industry veteran who steered Honda and Acura through the Takata airbag crisis and championed the brands' strict discipline against fleet sales and heavy incentives, is retiring as executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co.' s auto divisions, effective April 1. His duties will be taken over by Jeff Conrad, general manager of the Honda division, who now adds Acura division to his portfolio, the company Mendel, 62, will exit American Honda with the Honda division on an upward trajectory and with a product lineup that is among the freshest and most competitive in the industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 8
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan 30
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan 27
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan 24
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan '17
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC