Honda's Mendel to retire April 1; Conrad to take on Acura

John Mendel, an auto industry veteran who steered Honda and Acura through the Takata airbag crisis and championed the brands' strict discipline against fleet sales and heavy incentives, is retiring as executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co.' s auto divisions, effective April 1. His duties will be taken over by Jeff Conrad, general manager of the Honda division, who now adds Acura division to his portfolio, the company Mendel, 62, will exit American Honda with the Honda division on an upward trajectory and with a product lineup that is among the freshest and most competitive in the industry.

