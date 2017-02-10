Hindustan Motors gets Ambassador brand a new owner in Peugeot
The CK Birla group is better known for the now discontinued iconic Ambassador car that was manufactured by group firm Hindustan Motors. The iconic brand Ambassador, which used to be a symbol of the high and mighty in power corridors, has changed hands, with Hindustan Motors selling it to European auto major Peugeot for Rs 80 crore.
