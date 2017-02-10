Hindustan Motors gets Ambassador bran...

Hindustan Motors gets Ambassador brand a new owner in Peugeot

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

The CK Birla group is better known for the now discontinued iconic Ambassador car that was manufactured by group firm Hindustan Motors. The iconic brand Ambassador, which used to be a symbol of the high and mighty in power corridors, has changed hands, with Hindustan Motors selling it to European auto major Peugeot for Rs 80 crore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Wed ArtOfTheSteal 4
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan 30 bonk 1
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Jan 27 USS LIBERTY 22
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm... Jan 24 sneaky eh 1
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan 23 Cheeks 540
News Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja... Jan 12 Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,558 • Total comments across all topics: 278,764,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC