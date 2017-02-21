Harley embarks on ambitious plan to capture new riders

"Fifty in Five" has a nice ring to it but what exactly does that mean for America's iconic motorcycle company Harley-Davidson? it's all about capturing the attention of new riders. Without a doubt, rolling out a couple of new models in several years is tough enough but fifty new Harleys in five years? Al Rieman, Black Hills Harley-Davidson partner and president, isn't quite sure how this challenging endeavor will pan out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.