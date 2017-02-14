Harley-Davidson Inc. Breaks 2-Year Lo...

Harley-Davidson Inc. Breaks 2-Year Losing Streak -- Does It Matter?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

At last, after two straight years of failing to record a single quarter of higher U.S. motorcycle sales, Harley-Davidson But since it was only 33 more bikes than it sold a year ago, and full-year sales were still down 1.6% from 2015, a larger decline than it experienced in the prior period, it indicates that the big-bike maker still has problems and that the paltry sales increase it enjoyed may not hold. Harley-Davidson said worldwide sales fell 0.5% in the quarter, despite the marginally better showing in domestic markets, because its international sales growth stalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Feb 8 ArtOfTheSteal 4
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan 30 bonk 1
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Jan 27 USS LIBERTY 22
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm... Jan 24 sneaky eh 1
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan 23 Cheeks 540
News Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja... Jan '17 Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC