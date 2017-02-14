Harley-Davidson Inc. Breaks 2-Year Losing Streak -- Does It Matter?
At last, after two straight years of failing to record a single quarter of higher U.S. motorcycle sales, Harley-Davidson But since it was only 33 more bikes than it sold a year ago, and full-year sales were still down 1.6% from 2015, a larger decline than it experienced in the prior period, it indicates that the big-bike maker still has problems and that the paltry sales increase it enjoyed may not hold. Harley-Davidson said worldwide sales fell 0.5% in the quarter, despite the marginally better showing in domestic markets, because its international sales growth stalled.
