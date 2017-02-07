GM posted $9.4B net profit in 2016, but encore may be tough
At an investors' conference during Detroit's auto show in January, confident General Motors executives told investors to expect improved pretax profits for 2016 and 2017, thanks to strong sales in key markets and cost cuts. On Tuesday, the company partly delivered, reporting a 16 percent increase in last year's pretax income.
