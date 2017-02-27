GM Ceo 'exploring opportunities' for Opel with Peugeot
Feb 28 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is exploring opportunities with French automaker Peugeot SA , but declined to discuss a potential sale of its money-losing European Opel unit. At the Economic Club of Washington, Barra did not discuss in detail the talks with Peugeot that became public two weeks ago.
