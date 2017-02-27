Germany's Daimler picks US executive to lead global trucks operations
Daimler has picked the head of its North American trucks division to run group-wide truck operations, it said on Monday, avoiding a lengthy search for a successor to departed chief Wolfgang Bernhard. Daimler AG sign is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, Germany, September 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Sat
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 8
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan 30
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan '17
|sneaky eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC