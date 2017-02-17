Germany concerned about possible sale of GM's Opel
German politicians are expressing concern about a possible takeover of General Motors' Opel division by France's PSA Group, maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars. Labor Minister Andrea Nahles was quoted by the dpa news agency as saying that Opel's headquarters must remain in Ruesselsheim, Germany.
