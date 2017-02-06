French investigators refer Fiat Chrysler emissions case to prosecutor

French investigators have referred carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for possible prosecution over abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide pollutants from some of its diesel engines, the government said on Monday. A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2016.

