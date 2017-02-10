Ford investing $1B in robotics startup to reach 2021 driverless car goal

Ford Motor Company will spend $1 billion to take over a robotics startup to acquire more of the expertise needed to reach its ambitious goal of having a fully driverless vehicle on the road by 2021. The big bet announced Friday comes just a few months after the Pittsburgh startup, Argo AI, was created by two alumni of Carnegie Mellon University's robotics program, Bryan Salesky and Peter Rander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.