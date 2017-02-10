Ford investing $1B in robotics startu...

Ford investing $1B in robotics startup to reach 2021 driverless car goal

11 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Ford Motor Company will spend $1 billion to take over a robotics startup to acquire more of the expertise needed to reach its ambitious goal of having a fully driverless vehicle on the road by 2021. The big bet announced Friday comes just a few months after the Pittsburgh startup, Argo AI, was created by two alumni of Carnegie Mellon University's robotics program, Bryan Salesky and Peter Rander.

