Fiat Chrysler CEO 2016 compensation was $12 million-filing
Feb 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne received $12 million in pay and benefits for 2016, the automaker reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday in its annual report. The 2016 pay package did not include any FCA stock awards.
