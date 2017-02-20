FBR & Co Weighs in on Standard Motor Products, Inc.'s Q2 2017 Earnings

Standard Motor Products, Inc. - Analysts at FBR & Co boosted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report issued on Friday. FBR & Co analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96.

