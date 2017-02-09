Ex-GM land in Pontiac to be sold for metal recycling facility
A Troy-based recycling company plans to buy 41.9 acres in Pontiac that used to be owned by General Motors Corp. to turn it into a new facility. Rivore Metals LLC , which also bought additional former GM sites in Pontiac in late 2016, expects to build a 40,000-square-foot building, according to RACER Trust.
