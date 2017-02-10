Daimler management board member Bernhard steps down
German automaker Daimler AG says a board member who also leads the truck and bus unit is stepping down for personal reasons. The company, based in Stuttgart, said in a statement Friday that Wolfgang Bernhard will leave the company at his own request and "will be released from his duties with immediate effect."
